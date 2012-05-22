HANOI May 22 Vietnamese stocks edged up in morning trade as signs of moderating inflation in major cities fueled hopes that the central bank will cut interest rates or take other policy steps to boost economic growth, analysts said on Tuesday.

VN INDEX

+1.04 percent at 452.66 points.

Volume of shares traded: 61.94 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.15 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

+0.61 percent at 77.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 39.01 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 396.23 billion dong.

Analyst comments

Nguyen Phuc Thinh, head of Research and Corporate Finance, Hoa Binh Securities:

"The market is having a technical recovery after recent strong falls, thanks to buy-on-dip demand following information on the consumer price indices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City that fueled expectations inflation could return to a single digits this year.

"I expect interest rates to go down in the next few months. What investors are concerned about now is whether the economy can regain growth momentum.

"Strong support territory is at 410-430 points, which could be a short-term bottom. The market could rebound to 470 points this time."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Consumer price indexes (CPI) in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are low this month and the CPI for the country may be between 0.2-0.5 percent, which is a prerequisite for the central bank to adopt measures to further cut interest rates to support businesses.

"This week the market will likely move sideways to gather more steam." ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh & Kim Coghill)