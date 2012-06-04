(Updates with close, foreigner trading, comments)

HANOI, June 4 Vietnamese stocks closed lower on Monday, led by several blue-chips including bank shares, and analysts said the decline could linger this month while the country's economic growth has yet to pick up.

Foreigners bought 85.07 billion dong ($4.07 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 197.44 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Down 2.83 percent at 416.65.

Volume of shares traded: 143.32 million.

Value of shares traded: 2.44 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

Down 2.49 percent at 72.51.

Volume of shares traded: 44.25 million.

Value of shares traded: 419.70 billion dong.

Broker/Analyst comments:

Nguyen Van Giap, broker, Tan Viet Securities:

"Trading volume surged thanks to large put-through orders of Sacombank and Eximbank shares, the volume of which accounted for more than half of the total on the Ho Chi Minh City exchange.

"Sharply falling prices plus a rising volume indicated that big players stepped in, and this is expected to be the last losing session in this correction period."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"A number of blue-chips tumbled, pulling both indices down sharply today.

"The downward correction continued to linger today in a market without any particular supportive signals.

"The bearish trend would not come to an end in the second half of June.

"Regarding macro front, the gross domestic product in the second quarter could improve but its growth would not be as fast as expected." ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Dang Trung Nghia; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)