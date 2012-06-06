(Updates with market close, foreigner trading, comments)
HANOI, June 6 Vietnamese stocks closed up on
Wednesday on speculations of a cut in fuel prices and interest
rates, while investors were waiting for details on the country's
economic growth and corporate earnings, a broker and an analysts
said.
Foreigners sold 80.85 billion dong ($3.85 million) worth of
stocks and bought shares valued at 33.27 billion dong on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
Up 1.28 percent at 426.39 points.
Volume of shares traded: 91.50 million.
Value of shares traded: 1.75 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
Up 0.27 percent at 73.78 points.
Volume of shares traded: 36.07 million.
Value of shares traded: 349.64 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet
Capital Securities:
"The stock market gained due to speculations of a fuel price
cut and interest rate slashing plus a rise on global markets.
"Trading volume rose steeply, mainly due to put-through
transaction value of Sacombank. This was a positive
signal that helped improve the sentiment.
"The gain is unsustainable and the market may continue
moving sideways to consolidate from now until the end of this
month, waiting for quarterly earnings and positive macro news."
Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, analyst, Saigon-Hanoi Securities:
"The market rose as investors bought on dips around the
Fibonacci 50 percent level after a sharp fall from the peaks set
in May at 490 points on HOSE (the main market) and 88-90 points
in the Hanoi exchange.
"The bottom-fishing also came from the government's bold
moves and a credit growth rate picking up.
"Supply of cheap goods has dried up. Investors are expecting
clear signals from macro-economy and aggregate demand."
($1=20,980 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)