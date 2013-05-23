HANOI, May 23 Vietnam's benchmark stock index
ended down 0.8 percent as foreign and domestic investors
sold banking and property stocks after losses in overseas
markers in Japan and China, traders said.
Exchange-traded funds sold shares in the two sectors,
including Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's
third-largest partly private bank, after Japan's market lost
more than 7 percent, analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities
said.
Banks led the group of top losers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange even after the government approved the formation of an
asset management firm to buy bad debt from troubled banks.
For factbox on the planned firm, click
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
Thursday's session (0715 GMT).
VN Index 498.22
PREV. CLOSE 502.23
% CHANGE -0.80%
HIGH 506.58
LOW 498.22
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.216
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.137
Change (%) 1-year 12.12
52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Richard
Borsuk)