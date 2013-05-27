HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark stock index ended up 2.4 percent on Monday as more investors bought banking and property stocks, hoping that accelerating lending could boost the country's economy, traders said. Lending by Vietnam's banks, which contracted early this year, is picking up pace, the central bank said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0216 GMT). VN Index 512.41 PREV. CLOSE 500.24 % CHANGE 2.43% HIGH 516.08 LOW 504.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.784 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.721 Change (%) 1-year 17.174 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu)