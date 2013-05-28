HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark stock index ended up 0.77 percent at 516.33 points on Tuesday, near the intraday high, as more optimistic investors bought blue chips on expectations of faster credit growth and economic expansion, traders said. Sentiment has been boosted after the central bank delayed until June 2014 the deadline for applying stricter rules on classifying and making provisions for bad debts. The delay aims to enable businesses to access loans, help to boost credit growth, cut loan rates and give banks a chance to prepare for the regulations, the central bank has said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading on Tuesday (0716 GMT). VN Index 516.33 PREV. CLOSE 512.41 % CHANGE 0.77% HIGH 517.97 LOW 512.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.987 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.025 Change (%) 1-year 17.154 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)