HANOI, May 29 Vietnam's benchmark stock index dropped 0.86 percent to 511.91 points by midday on Wednesday, the first fall in four days, as investors cashed in while others bought in hope of positive macroeconomic signals. The real estate sector, including top property firm Vingroup , fuel and foodstuff companies led the midday drop after rising in previous sessions since last Friday, based on Reuters data. "A part of investors took profit today," a Hanoi-based trader with Saigon Securities said, adding that the index was expected to rise further this week on recent macro news, such as faster lending and a delay to bank bad debt clarification. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday break (0430 GMT). VN Index 511.91 PREV. CLOSE 516.33 % CHANGE -0.86% HIGH 520.36 LOW 511.31 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.813 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.802 Change (%) 1-year 18.566 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)