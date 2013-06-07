BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
HANOI, June 7 Vietnam's VN Index advanced nearly 1.4 percent on Friday as investors bought banking, property, fuel and foodstuff in hopes of an uptrend and foreign inflows if plans are approved to increase their shareholdings in listed firms, traders said. Foreigners have bought a net value of 5 trillion dong ($238 million) of Vietnamese shares since the start of this year to June 7, while they sold a net value of 140 billion dong in the same period last year, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 527.97 PREV. CLOSE 520.9 % CHANGE 1.36% HIGH 527.97 LOW 523.19 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.672 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.573 Change (%) 1-year 22.165 52-week high 526.58 31-May-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.