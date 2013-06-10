BRIEF-Carnival Group International updates on proposed issue of 6.5% secured convertible bonds
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
HANOI, June 10 Vietnam's VN Index closed lower after hitting 533.15 points, a 37 month-high, during Monday's session thanks to improved sentiment about the economy while some investors sold for quick profit, traders said. The index on Vietnam's main exchange eased 0.65 percent to close at 524.56 points. Previously it hit an intra-day high of 539.93 on May 11, 2010, Reuters data show. "Buying is strong thanks to good expectations for the economy, while only some investors sold to take profit," a trader at Ho Chi Minh City-based Rong Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 524.56 PREV. CLOSE 527.97 % CHANGE -0.65% HIGH 533.15 LOW 524.56 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.73 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.145 Change (%) 1-year 21.537 52-week high 527.97 7-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 5 The tax oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives will hold public hearings in coming weeks as the panel prepares to unveil legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, congressional aides said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.