HANOI, June 12 Vietnam benchmark VN Index increased 0.48 percent at midday as investors bought fuel and real estate stocks in hope that a government loan package aimed at boosting the sagging property market would bear fruit, trader said. Petrovietnam Gas gained 1.6 percent to 63,500 dong ($3) each, outperforming the market along with real estate stocks, which climbed on expectation that disbursement of a loan package worth 30 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) would soon begin. Dragon Capital has advised investors to consider buying several property stocks, the Vietnam-based fund said in a report on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday break at 0430 GMT. VN Index 524.44 PREV. CLOSE 521.95 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 524.91 LOW 520.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.375 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.538 Change (%) 1-year 20.682 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,010 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)