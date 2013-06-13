BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada posts Q1 loss per share c$0.00
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
HANOI, June 13 Vietnam's VN Index lost 0.6 percent to close down for a fourth successive day as investors sold to protect their profits, with stocks in food processing and real estate sectors leading the decline, traders said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based processed food firm Masan Group fell 5.24 percent after nearly a month unchanged to close at 99,500 dong ($4.73). Vietnam's market has lost 3.4 percent since hitting a 37-month peak at 533.15 points on Monday, but the index has still risen 24.5 percent so far this year, making it the best performing market in Asia. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0715 GMT). VN Index 515.09 PREV. CLOSE 518.24 % CHANGE -0.61% HIGH 519.54 LOW 510.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.612 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.025 Change (%) 1-year 21.039 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions