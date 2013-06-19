HANOI, June 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday, climbing for a second
day as big cap firms recovered from losses and sentiment
improved among investors, traders said.
Expectations the National Assembly would approve a corporate
tax cut from 28 to 22 percent during a house vote later
Wednesday could give companies a boost and further lift the
market, traders said. The VN Index gained more than other
regional peers at the close.
The rise follows a slump to a three-week low last week and
was helped by buying in blue chip firms, including banks, with
Vietinbank climbing 3.7 percent, Eximbank up
1.4 percent, Sacombank rising 0.6 percent and Military
Bank up 0.8 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading, 0715 GMT.
VN Index 503.37
PREV. CLOSE 498.88
% CHANGE 0.90%
HIGH 504.11
LOW 500.61
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.313
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.122
Change (%) 1-year 14.53
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)