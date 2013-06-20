HANOI, June 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
was down 0.59 percent by midday on Thursday, tracking
falls in other regional markets as investors sold shares in most
of the biggest listed firms on the exchange.
The two largest stocks by market capitalisation fell after
gains the previous two days, with PetroVietnam down
0.83 percent to 60,000 dong ($2.85) a share and dairy firm
Vinamilk falling 0.74 percent to 134,000 dong.
Traders said there were no local developments on the
economic front big enough to push the index up and news of a
trimming of a bond buying package later this year by the Federal
Reserve also hurt sentiment. All six main Southeast Asian
indices fell in the morning sessions on Thursday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday, 0430
GMT.
VN Index 500.4
PREV. CLOSE 503.37
% CHANGE -0.59%
HIGH 503.75
LOW 499.8
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.234
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.764
Change (%) 1-year 16.77
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1 = 21,035.5 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)