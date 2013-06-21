HANOI, June 21 Vietnam's benchmark VNI closed down 0.13 percent on Friday, reversing earlier gains with buying demand weak as regional markets fell over the U.S. Federal Reserve's scaling back of stimulus. Energy firms and coffee and tea companies led gains in the market in Ho Chi Minh City, with Pha Lai Power climbing 6.8 percent to 23,600 dong ($1.12) a share and property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai up 4.15 percent to 22.600 dong. Coffee firm Vinacafe was up 2 percent. Real estate firm Vingroup and dairy product maker Vinamilk retreated after earlier gains. "The market has been through a turbulent two weeks with no sign of an imminent recovery, although it is likely to pick up in the mid-term," said Vu Thi Thu Trang of Asia-Pacific Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading, 0716 GMT. VN Index 498.84 PREV. CLOSE 499.51 % CHANGE -0.13% HIGH 501.25 LOW 495.23 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.471 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.56 Change (%) 1-year 15.39 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21035.5000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)