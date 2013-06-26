HANOI, June 26 Vietnam's VN Index dropped 1.26 percent at the midday break as investor sold stocks to cut loses, including blue chips such as property firms and banks, traders said. The index in Ho Chi Minh City went against the trend of other Southeast Asian markets with most shares rebound after four-day losing streak. After the market opened up, investors quickly sold to cut loses, pulling down most big cap stocks. Shares in Hanoi-based Vingroup, a leading property firm, lost 0.81 percent and HAGL Co lost 1.46 percent. Hanoi-based Vietcombank fell 3.25 percent to 26,800 dong ($1.27) per share and Military Bank eased 0.77 percent to 12,900 dong. Many big cap stocks fell on Tuesday in the market's biggest fall since Aug. 21, 2012, following the arrest of banking tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday, 0430 GMT. VN Index 467.07 PREV. CLOSE 473.02 % CHANGE -1.26% HIGH 476.47 LOW 466.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.441 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.164 Change (%) 1-year 11.53 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,030 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)