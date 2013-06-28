HANOI, June 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.3 percent at midday on Friday, rising for a third straight day, attributed to a technical adjustment after a lengthy run of losses on the index. The main blue chips led the gain, with Vinamilk, the second biggest firm by capitalisation, up 0.8 percent and Vietcombank rising 1.45 percent. Vietnam's biggest insurer BaoViet Holdings was up 0.47 percent and food processor Masan Group climbed 0.56 percent. Analysts predicted a fall in the afternoon session, as short-term investors who bought cheap shares could take profit in the final trading session of June. The market in July would be unpredictable as several new macro-economic policies would come into play, they added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 484.38 PREV. CLOSE 482.95 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 485.94 LOW 479.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.749 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.692 Change (%) 1-year 15.527 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)