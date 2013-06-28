HANOI, June 28 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.38 percent on Friday, bucking the trend of Southeast Asian markets as some investors took profits from beaten-down shares while others stayed on the sidelines, traders said. The central bank's devaluation of the dong currency and lowering of the rate ceiling on dong and dollar deposits on Friday had little impact on the market as liquidity was low and traders were cautious after a period of volatility. Big-cap firms fell after earlier gains. Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa lost 7 percent, the bourse's biggest firm by capitalisation PetroVietnam Gas was down 1.7 percent and PV Drilling, another PetroVietnam unit, dropped 1.67 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 481.13 PREV. CLOSE 482.95 % CHANGE -0.38% HIGH 485.94 LOW 479.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.749 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.692 Change (%) 1-year 15.527 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)