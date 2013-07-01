HANOI, July 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was down 0.79 percent at midday on Monday, with banks and
property stocks leading the fall as investors stayed cautious on
concerns about low liquidity and inflows, traders said.
Vietinbank lost 2.5 percent, Vietcombank
fell 1.8 percent, Military Bank was down 1.5 percent
and Eximbank declined 1.3 percent. Real estate firms
Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hanoi-based VinGroup
lost 2.4 and 1.6 percent respectively.
Analysts recommend short-term investors stayed on the
sidelines, anticipating volatile trade.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT
VN Index 477.34
PREV. CLOSE 481.13
% CHANGE -0.79%
HIGH 478.98
LOW 475.26
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.817
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.944
Change (%) 1-year 15.059
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1
3
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
