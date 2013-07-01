HANOI, July 1 Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.23 percent as weak manufacturing data from HSBC on Monday
sparked concern among investors about the country's economic
growth prospects, traders said.
Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index hit an 11-month low,
with "marked downturns in output and new orders" in June, HSBC
said in a client note, citing its own data.
Banks and real estate firms led the fall with Vietcombank
shares down 2.14 percent and VinGroup dropping
1.6 percent. Shares in the biggest company by capitalisation
PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.59 percent and Masan Group
rose 2.81 percent to help to stem losses.
Traders expect more selling during this week if there was no
better news on the health of the macro economy.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0716 GMT.
VN Index 480.04
PREV. CLOSE 481.13
% CHANGE -0.23%
HIGH 482.03
LOW 475.26
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.817
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.944
Change (%) 1-year 15.059
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)