HANOI, July 3 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.5 percent down in low volume on Wednesday, with investors sitting it out and sceptical about prospects for a revival in the global economy, traders said. Insurance stocks and banks led the fall, with BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, dropping 2.3 percent, Vietcombank slipping 1.4 percent and Eximbank down 1.3 percent. Shares in energy firm Pha Lai Thermal Power also lost 1.2 percent to close at 24,400 dong ($1.15) each. The Vietnam Asset Management Corporation, a central bank-run firm which will buy non-performing loans from banks, is due to become operational next week and is expected to provide some momentum in the market, trader said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0715 GMT). VN Index 487.35 PREV. CLOSE 489.84 % CHANGE -0.51% HIGH 492.93 LOW 487.11 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.507 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.846 Change (%) 1-year 16.823 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,190 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)