HANOI, July 4 Vietnam's VN Index rose
0.46 percent at midday on Thursday, reversing losses from the
previous day, led by buying in the troubled banking and real
estate sectors on expectation of more positive earnings results,
traders said.
Military Bank and Vietcombank both climbed
0.7 percent while Hanoi-based property developer Vingroup
was up 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose
0.5 percent. The market tracked gains in most Southeast Asian
indices.
Pha Lai Thermal Power shares edged up 2.05 percent
to 24,900 dong ($1.17), tech firm FPT Corporation
gained 1.9 percent and PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest
company by capitalisation, rose 0.83 percent.
"Earnings reports to be released in July are expected to be
positive and could extend gains in the market," said Nguyen Anh
Tuan of FPT Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0435
GMT).
VN Index 489.61
PREV. CLOSE 487.35
% CHANGE 0.46%
HIGH 490.65
LOW 486.49
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.741
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.672
Change (%) 1-year 17.977
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)