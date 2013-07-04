HANOI, July 4 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.03 percent on Thursday in low liquidity as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting companies' half-year performance results, traders said. Shares in steel producer Hoa Phat Group fell 1.8 percent. Big real estate firms VinGroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai dropped 0.8 and 0.5 percent respectively after posting gains during morning trade. FPT Corp shares bucked that trend, ending up 1.9 percent after foreign investors bought in on the company's announcement to the exchange that it would issue more than 1.35 million new shares via an employee stock ownership plan. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716 GMT). VN Index 487.22 PREV. CLOSE 487.35 % CHANGE -0.03% HIGH 490.65 LOW 486.49 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.741 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.672 Change (%) 1-year 17.977 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)