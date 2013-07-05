HANOI, July 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.32 percent on Friday as foreigners sold in
some big caps and other investors stayed on the sidelines,
traders said.
PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, fell 1.7 percent. Property firm Hoang Anh Gia
Lai dropped 1.4 percent and Eximbank lost 0.7
percent.
Analysts recommended investors wait for company earnings to
be released and say the market is risky at present as foreign
trading was unpredictable.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
VN Index 485.66
PREV. CLOSE 487.22
% CHANGE -0.32%
HIGH 489.99
LOW 485.22
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.596
Change (%) 3-mnth -2.037
Change (%) 1-year 18.623
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1
3
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)