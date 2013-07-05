HANOI, July 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.32 percent on Friday as foreigners sold in some big caps and other investors stayed on the sidelines, traders said. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, fell 1.7 percent. Property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai dropped 1.4 percent and Eximbank lost 0.7 percent. Analysts recommended investors wait for company earnings to be released and say the market is risky at present as foreign trading was unpredictable. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716 GMT). VN Index 485.66 PREV. CLOSE 487.22 % CHANGE -0.32% HIGH 489.99 LOW 485.22 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.596 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.037 Change (%) 1-year 18.623 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)