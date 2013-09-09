HANOI, Sept 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 1.43 percent by midday on Monday against a rally in regional sharemarkets, pulled down by selling in blue chip firms. Big stocks in banking, energy and real estate led the fall, with shares of property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry down 3.64 percent, HAGL 1.95 percent and Vingroup 1.57 percent. Petrovietnam Finance dropped 3.17 percent to 6,100 dong ($0.29) after news of a shareholder meeting on Sunday to approve the formation and running of the Vietnam Public Bank, created from a merger with unlisted Western Bank. Kinh Do Corp was down 0.61 percent having been the only big cap firm to rise in earlier trade. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 473.17 PREV. CLOSE 480.03 % CHANGE -1.43% HIGH 478.98 LOW 471.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.329 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.846 Change (%) 1-year 22.018 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,100 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)