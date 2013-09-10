HANOI, Sept 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN index ended 0.93 percent up on Tuesday to close at 474.53 points, mainly due to technical adjustments, while investors were cautious after a fall in shares of blue-chip companies in the previous session. "This is a technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a manager at Hanoi-based FLC Securities. Dairy products maker Vinamilk shares rose 1.47 percent, while top insurer Baoviet Holdings climbed 1.4 percent. Vingroup edged up 1.61 percent, followed by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed company by market value, up at 0.78 percent. Trading volume halved to 28.8 million shares, the lowest since Aug. 27, which Tuan said was a sign of investors being cautious. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 474.53 PREV. CLOSE 470.16 % CHANGE 0.93% HIGH 475.62 LOW 470.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.085 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.95 Change (%) 1-year 18.276 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)