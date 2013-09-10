UPDATE 1-Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
HANOI, Sept 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN index ended 0.93 percent up on Tuesday to close at 474.53 points, mainly due to technical adjustments, while investors were cautious after a fall in shares of blue-chip companies in the previous session. "This is a technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a manager at Hanoi-based FLC Securities. Dairy products maker Vinamilk shares rose 1.47 percent, while top insurer Baoviet Holdings climbed 1.4 percent. Vingroup edged up 1.61 percent, followed by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed company by market value, up at 0.78 percent. Trading volume halved to 28.8 million shares, the lowest since Aug. 27, which Tuan said was a sign of investors being cautious. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 474.53 PREV. CLOSE 470.16 % CHANGE 0.93% HIGH 475.62 LOW 470.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.085 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.95 Change (%) 1-year 18.276 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa