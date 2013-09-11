HANOI, Sept 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.37 percent at midday on Wednesday, supported by gains in several blue chips but investors remained cautious, an analyst said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm by market value, gained 0.77 percent to 65,500 dong ($3.1) each, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed up 1.26 percent. Shares of dairy products maker Vinamilk were flat, even after the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm opened a $115 million factory on Tuesday, which could help expand its domestic market share to 60 percent from nearly 50 percent now, a state-run newspaper reported. Liquidity has improved slightly while the sentiment was still cautious. The index could stay flat or fall for the rest of the week, an analyst from APEC Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 476.27 PREV. CLOSE 474.53 % CHANGE 0.37% HIGH 478.95 LOW 474.53 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.212 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.538 Change (%) 1-year 22.025 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)