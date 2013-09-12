HANOI, Sept 12 Vietnam's VN index inched up 0.07 percent at the break on Thursday in low volume as investors stayed largely on the sidelines ahead of re-jigs of the portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), traders said. PetroVietNam Gas climbed 0.76 percent and VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private bank in terms of assets, edged up 0.6 percent. Real estate firm Vingroup fell 0.79 percent and dairy maker Vinamilk was down at 0.72 percent. Steel producer Hoa Phat Group extended its gain for a third day, up 1.53 percent to 33,200 dong ($1.6) a share, the highest price since May 2010. Trading was slow as investors were waiting to see which stocks ETFs would pick next week, said Nguyen Phong of Viet Capital Securities. Here's a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 476.73 PREV. CLOSE 476.4 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 477.24 LOW 474.91 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.838 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.727 Change (%) 1-year 23.222 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)