HANOI, Sept 16 Vietnam's VN Index eased 0.18 percent at close on Monday with moderate volume, pulled down by several blue chips while most banks gained. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings lost 2.77 percent and Petrovietnam Gas, the market's largest firm by capitalisation, eased 0.76 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank topped the chart, rising 2.86 percent, followed by Sacombank with a 2.35 percent gain and Eximbank up 0.71 percent. Liquidity was not expected to increase until late this week, analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 475.57 PREV. CLOSE 476.42 % CHANGE -0.18% HIGH 478.7 LOW 473.97 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.281 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.507 Change (%) 1-year 21.735 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)