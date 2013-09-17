HANOI, Sept 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.29 percent at midday on Tuesday in thin volume
as most investors stayed on the sidelines.
Banking and energy firms led the index, with shares in
Hanoi-based Vietcombank gaining 1.98 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, the market's largest listed firm by
capitalisation, rising 0.77 percent.
Liquidity was low as investors have little appetite for
trading, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
The index is likely to increase or stay flat during the week
as net foreign selling has been receding, he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 476.96
PREV. CLOSE 475.57
% CHANGE 0.29%
HIGH 477.45
LOW 475.82
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.345
Change (%) 3-mnth -6.573
Change (%) 1-year 19.229
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)