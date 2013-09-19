HANOI, Sept 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.39 percent on Thursday, with most shares gaining
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to taper its
asset-buying programme for now.
Energy and insurance firms were the top gainers. PV Drilling
and Well Services Co shares advanced the most, with a
5.88 percent rise, and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's
largest insurer, also increased 2.58 percent.
Pha Lai Thermal Power Co, the most traded share
among blue-chips on Thursday, climbed 2.69 percent. Dairy
products maker Vinamilk also edged up 0.74 percent to
close at 137,000 dong ($6.48) each.
Analysts said trading volume was expected to pick up on
Friday, the last trading day of the exchange-traded fund Market
Vectors Vietnam during its third portfolio restructuring.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT.
VN Index 476.09
PREV. CLOSE 474.26
% CHANGE 0.39%
HIGH 478.99
LOW 475.69
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.603
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.935
Change (%) 1-year 20.215
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,100 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)