HANOI, Sept 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.39 percent on Thursday, with most shares gaining on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to taper its asset-buying programme for now. Energy and insurance firms were the top gainers. PV Drilling and Well Services Co shares advanced the most, with a 5.88 percent rise, and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurer, also increased 2.58 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co, the most traded share among blue-chips on Thursday, climbed 2.69 percent. Dairy products maker Vinamilk also edged up 0.74 percent to close at 137,000 dong ($6.48) each. Analysts said trading volume was expected to pick up on Friday, the last trading day of the exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Vietnam during its third portfolio restructuring. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close 0801 GMT. VN Index 476.09 PREV. CLOSE 474.26 % CHANGE 0.39% HIGH 478.99 LOW 475.69 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.603 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.935 Change (%) 1-year 20.215 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,100 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)