HANOI, Oct 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.1 percent at midday on Monday as investors snapped up cheap stocks after three consecutive sessions of falls, analysts said. Investors bought back small-cap stocks after making profit in these shares over the previous sessions, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Big-cap companies are expected to announce positive results for the September quarter next week, which would boost up the index, Minh added. Dairy products maker Vinamilk inched up 0.71 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 0.35 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.03 PREV. CLOSE 494.53 % CHANGE 0.10% HIGH 495.67 LOW 493.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.806 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.077 Change (%) 1-year 25.455 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)