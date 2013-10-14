BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
HANOI, Oct 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.1 percent at midday on Monday as investors snapped up cheap stocks after three consecutive sessions of falls, analysts said. Investors bought back small-cap stocks after making profit in these shares over the previous sessions, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Big-cap companies are expected to announce positive results for the September quarter next week, which would boost up the index, Minh added. Dairy products maker Vinamilk inched up 0.71 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank rose 0.35 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.03 PREV. CLOSE 494.53 % CHANGE 0.10% HIGH 495.67 LOW 493.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.806 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.077 Change (%) 1-year 25.455 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million