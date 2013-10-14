BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
HANOI, Oct 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.18 percent to close at 493.62 on Monday on technical adjustment, extending its losses for the fourth straight day, analysts said. Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 1.55 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, edged down 0.76 percent. PetroVietNam shares have fallen in the last three sessions as investors were concerned about a possible increase in fuel prices, analysts said. "This fall won't take long as the index only edged down by a little in lighter trading volume, indicators of temporary technical adjustment," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a manager at FLC Securities. The VN Index would reach a resistance level at 513 points within two weeks unless some negative news appears, Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 493.62 PREV. CLOSE 494.53 % CHANGE -0.18% HIGH 495.67 LOW 492.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.806 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.077 Change (%) 1-year 25.455 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million