HANOI, Oct 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index inched up 0.43 percent after four falls in a row, but investors were still cautious, awaiting third-quarter earnings expected next week and more news on a U.S. budget deal, analysts said on Tuesday. The average volume so far this week is 44.5 million shares per day, down from 65.7 million shares per day last week. "This shows that investors are cautious, awaiting news on the third quarter's results and on the U.S. debt," said analyst Giang Trung Kien of FPT Securities. But analysts expect the index to rise next week as forecasts show solid business results of firms in the third quarter and U.S. senators hinted at possible fiscal deal on Tuesday. "The index is seen positive overall," Kien said. Shares of real estate developer Itaco led the gain, rising 1.75 percent. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings advanced 0.79 percent, and dairy products maker edged up 0.71 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 495.72 PREV. CLOSE 493.62 % CHANGE 0.43% HIGH 495.72 LOW 492.37 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.61 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.075 Change (%) 1-year 25.75 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)