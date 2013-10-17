HANOI, Oct 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.13 percent at 499.59 points on Thursday,
tracking rises in other regional markets on the U.S. fiscal deal
and also on solid earnings by domestic firms, analysts said.
Sentiment improved after legislators produced a last-minute
deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a
potentially catastrophic debt default.
"News from the United States and other supporting news
within Vietnam created upbeat responses from investors," said
analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities.
Military Bank was the top riser among blue chip
stocks, with shares gaining 1.55 percent, followed by
confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp that climbed 0.99
percent.
Stocks of steel producer Hoa Sen Group rose 0.76
percent. The firm's net profit reached 580 billion dong ($27.5
million) for the fiscal year ended September, beating its own
target by 45 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 499.59
PREV. CLOSE 498.96
% CHANGE 0.13%
HIGH 502.64
LOW 498.83
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.918
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.552
Change (%) 1-year 24.984
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,090 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)