HANOI, Oct 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-day gain, as investors sold stocks to restructure portfolio, analysts said. Stocks ended mixed as investors shifted funds from small- and mid-cap stocks to some blue chips that could potentially gain in near terms, particularly shares in the real estate, steel, infrastructure and textile sectors, analysts said. "There is a slight indication of profit taking on some stocks, but the index only lost slightly, showing that money is still within the market and just moving around among stocks," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Shares of DHG Pharmaceutical Co lost the most, dropping 2.59 percent, followed by VietinBank, the country's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, with a 1.69-percent fall. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 500.57 PREV. CLOSE 501.57 % CHANGE -0.20% HIGH 502.95 LOW 498.74 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.109 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.435 Change (%) 1-year 25.95 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)