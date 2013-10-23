HANOI, Oct 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.62 percent at break on Wednesday, supported by
buying demand for blue chips following positive marco-economic
signs, an analyst said.
Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the rising chart,
advancing 2.78 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co
gaining 2.0 percent.
Other big caps such as Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank
and real estate firm Vingroup Co also gained.
Vietnam's consumer price index was expected to rise 6.3
percent this year, which investors considered a positive news,
said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities.
The market expectation is below the latest government's
forecast of 7 percent, but is in line with a government target
of keeping the annual consumer price rise at 6.0-6.5 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 503.65
PREV. CLOSE 500.57
% CHANGE 0.62%
HIGH 504.81
LOW 501.41
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.9
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.104
Change (%) 1-year 26.088
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)