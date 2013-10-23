HANOI, Oct 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 0.7 percent to close at 504.05 points on
Wednesday, the highest since late August 2013, lifted by
optimistic economic outlook by the year end, analysts said.
"The inflation target of 7 percent set by the government is
likely to be achieved," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang from
Vietcombank Securities, adding that actual inflation in 2013
could be lower.
Funds have been kept in shares and shifted between penny and
blue chip stocks, indicating that the market was still
attractive to investors, Hoang said.
Foreign investors' net buying totalled 27.95 billion dong
($1.32 million) so far in October, after four months of net
selling, the exchange's data showed.
Most blue chips advanced. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co
led with a 3.0-percent rise, followed by top insurer Baoviet
Holdings, gaining 2.53 percent.
The index was likely to advance near 510 points this week
and would have moderate rise until the end of 2013, Hoang added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 504.05
PREV. CLOSE 500.57
% CHANGE 0.70%
HIGH 504.81
LOW 501.41
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.9
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.104
Change (%) 1-year 26.088
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)