HANOI, Oct 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.14 percent by midday on Thursday, lifted by positive macro-economics news, an analyst said. "Optimistic macroeconomics news such as low inflation in October and upbeat gross domestic product forecasts have boosted the sentiment," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. Vietnam's inflation this year would be 5.92 percent against the same month last year, the lowest since Aug. 2012, the government's General Statistics Office said on Thursday. The country's economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.4 percent this year, from 5.25 percent in 2012, and is targeted to quicken further in 2014, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told parliament on Monday. The VN Index would rise further next week, and might reach 550 points by the year end, Trang said. Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained the most on Thursday, rising 1.94 percent, followed by dairy products maker Vinamilk that climbed 1.42 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 504.77 PREV. CLOSE 504.05 % CHANGE 0.14% HIGH 505.74 LOW 502.45 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.21 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048 Change (%) 1-year 26.738 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)