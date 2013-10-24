HANOI, Oct 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.14 percent by midday on Thursday, lifted by
positive macro-economics news, an analyst said.
"Optimistic macroeconomics news such as low inflation in
October and upbeat gross domestic product forecasts have boosted
the sentiment," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC
Securities.
Vietnam's inflation this year would be 5.92 percent against
the same month last year, the lowest since Aug. 2012, the
government's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.
The country's economic growth is expected to accelerate to
5.4 percent this year, from 5.25 percent in 2012, and is
targeted to quicken further in 2014, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung told parliament on Monday.
The VN Index would rise further next week, and might reach
550 points by the year end, Trang said.
Shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained the most
on Thursday, rising 1.94 percent, followed by dairy products
maker Vinamilk that climbed 1.42 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 504.77
PREV. CLOSE 504.05
% CHANGE 0.14%
HIGH 505.74
LOW 502.45
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.21
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048
Change (%) 1-year 26.738
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)