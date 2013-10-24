HANOI, Oct 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 501.17 points on Thursday as investors booked quick profit, selling real estate stocks among several blue chips, but the fall could be short-lived, analysts said. The drop erased gains built earlier in the day on positive macro-economics news, analysts said. Shares of real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp fell the most, shedding 4.62 percent, followed by Binh Minh Plastic Co, which dropped 2.13 percent. Earlier this month the index had a five-day gain ending on Oct. 21. "However, this adjustment would be short and the VN Index is likely to further rise next week," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong from Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Upbeat sentiment could lift the index near 510 points within the next two weeks, Phuong said. By the year end the index could rise to 550 points, thanks to positive macro economic outlook, analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 501.17 PREV. CLOSE 504.05 % CHANGE -0.57% HIGH 505.74 LOW 500.64 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.21 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048 Change (%) 1-year 26.738 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)