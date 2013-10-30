HANOI, Oct 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.42 percent at break on Wednesday, lifted by
positive sentiment following the central bank's debt settlement,
further investment by foreign investors and the economic
expansion, an analyst said.
Macroeconomic news boosted investors' confidence, including
more bad debt purchases by the central bank-run firm VAMC since
Oct. 1, analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
Foreign investors extended their net buying that started
since September following the United States' decision not to
taper its quantitative easing program, Nam added.
Pharmaceutical firm DHG was the top riser on
Wednesday morning, with shares advancing 1.82 percent, followed
by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm,
gaining 1.57 percent.
"The VN index could be on an upward trend until the end of
2013 as Vietnam's economy has signals of entering the expansion
stage," Nam said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 499.19
PREV. CLOSE 497.08
% CHANGE 0.42%
HIGH 500.97
LOW 497.95
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.152
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.345
Change (%) 1-year 27.014
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)