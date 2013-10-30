HANOI, Oct 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.4 percent to close at 499.07 points on
Wednesday, lifted by buying in some blue chips but investors
were cautious ahead of government bond issues, an analyst said.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm, led the market with a 1.57-percent rise. VietinBank
, the country's largest partly private bank in terms of
assets, climbed 1.72 percent.
Liquidity was low, with 48.8 million shares traded on the
exchange on Wednesday, below the five-day average of 67.9
million shares.
"Investors are cautiously waiting for more supporting news
from the National Assembly and the U.S. government," analyst
Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said.
The Vietnamese government is seeking the assembly's approval
to raise an additional 170 trillion dong ($8.06 billion) via
bonds to fund investment in the 2014-2016 period, the government
said in its web site.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its plan of massive
bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting on
Wednesday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 499.07
PREV. CLOSE 497.08
% CHANGE 0.40%
HIGH 500.97
LOW 497.95
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.152
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.345
Change (%) 1-year 27.014
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)