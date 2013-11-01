(Refiles to fix typo paragraph 2) HANOI, Nov 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent at break on Friday, supported partly by Vietnam's purchasing managers index (PMI), an analyst said. The PMI for October was 51.5 points, suggesting Vietnam's industrial sector extended expansion for the second month in a row after four months in decline earlier this year, HSBC said in a report on Friday. "But the PMI only has a modest effect on the news-lacking share market," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang from Vietcombank Securities, adding that the PMI was in line with market expectations. The index would linger around 500 points next week due to a lack of supportive news, Hoang said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the rise, with shares advancing 0.78 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that rose 0.71 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.2 PREV. CLOSE 497.41 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 499.27 LOW 496.93 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.97 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.13 Change (%) 1-year 28.06 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)