HANOI, Nov 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.11 percent at Monday's break while cautious investors were waiting for some corporate earnings expected to be low, an analyst said. "Good corporate earnings have been released, now it is time for firms with low earnings," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities, adding that the VN Index could move little this week. Outlook would still be positive, after Vietnam's high purchasing managers index for October released last week indicated further expansion, she added. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the rising chart, with shares advancing 0.71 percent, followed by Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co that gained 2.4 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 497.63 PREV. CLOSE 497.08 % CHANGE 0.11% HIGH 498.49 LOW 495.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.983 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.944 Change (%) 1-year 28.13 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)