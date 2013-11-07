HANOI, Nov 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost flat, down 0.09 percent at Thursday's break as investors sold low-valued stocks for quick profits, an analysts said. Liquidity in the morning session was high, with 52.5 million shares traded, close to the average of 62.7 million for the past five full trading days. "Investors booked profits in penny stocks that had been rising in the past few days," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh from Navibank Securities. Blue chips had mixed performances, with shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gaining 2.38 percent while Vinacafe Bien Hoa Co tumbled 6.86 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 502.07 PREV. CLOSE 502.52 % CHANGE -0.09% HIGH 502.47 LOW 499.29 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.009 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.2 Change (%) 1-year 33.312 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)