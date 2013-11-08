HANOI, Nov 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.25 percent at the close on Friday with mixed
movements of blue chips as investors booked quick profits.
The fall was led by dairy product maker Vinamilk,
down 0.7 percent and Petrovietnam Drilling, which
dropped 2.3 percent.
Pha Lai Thermal Power Co gained 0.5 percent,
extending a rise of 6 percent since Nov. 1. It recorded a net
profit of 1.41 trillion dong ($66.8 million) for the
January-September period, according to its announcement to the
exchange.
Analysts expect the index to rise in December in
anticipation of possible policy change allowing increased
foreign share holdings in Vietnamese firms.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 498.61
PREV. CLOSE 499.86
% CHANGE -0.25%
HIGH 500.47
LOW 498.33
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.122
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.048
Change (%) 1-year 31.231
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)