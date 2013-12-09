HANOI, Dec 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.45 percent at the break on Monday, boosted partly by buying of an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said. Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) said it would increase holding of Ma San Group and Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co and also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring. MSN shares rose 6.75 percent, DRC gained 1 percent, and PVT rose 3.23 percent by midday on Monday. But a 0.71-percent drop of stocks in dairy product maker Vinamilk kept the index from rising strongly. Two foreign funds would sell a combined 13.4 million VNM in the next month as they restructure portfolios, they said in statements filed via the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange last Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.4 PREV. CLOSE 510.12 % CHANGE 0.45% HIGH 514.13 LOW 511.85 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.512 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.268 Change (%) 1-year 32.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 ($1=21,110 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)