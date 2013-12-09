HANOI, Dec 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 0.45 percent at the break on Monday, boosted partly by
buying of an exchange-traded fund, an analyst said.
Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded
fund (ETF) said it would increase holding of Ma San
Group and Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co and
also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its
portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring.
MSN shares rose 6.75 percent, DRC gained 1 percent, and PVT
rose 3.23 percent by midday on Monday.
But a 0.71-percent drop of stocks in dairy product maker
Vinamilk kept the index from rising strongly.
Two foreign funds would sell a combined 13.4 million VNM in
the next month as they restructure portfolios, they said in
statements filed via the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange last Friday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 512.4
PREV. CLOSE 510.12
% CHANGE 0.45%
HIGH 514.13
LOW 511.85
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.512
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.268
Change (%) 1-year 32.262
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12
($1=21,110 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)