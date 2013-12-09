HANOI, Dec 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.22 percent to close at 511.23 points on Monday, led
by shares of food producer Ma San Group Corp thanks to
buying by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), analysts said.
Shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based Ma San jumped 6.75 percent
to close at 87,000 dong ($4.12) each, the highest since Aug. 16,
while volume hit a record high of 1.9 million shares, Reuters
data showed.
Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF
said it would buy more shares of Ma San and Danang Rubber Co
, and also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp
to its portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring.
PVT rose 4.03 percent and DRC gained 0.75 percent.
But Monday's gain was capped by losses of several blue
chips, including dairy product maker Vinamilk which
fell 1.42 percent, after two foreign funds said they would
unload a combined 13.4 million VNM shares in the next month.
PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, also dropped 0.77 percent.
The index could further rise in the short term, analysts
said.
Its recent falls had been smaller than gains while the
trading volume remained good, so it could soon pass the
resistance level of 513 points, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An
Binh Securities said, citing technical analysis.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 511.23
PREV. CLOSE 510.12
% CHANGE 0.22%
HIGH 514.13
LOW 510.94
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.512
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.268
Change (%) 1-year 32.262
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12
($1=21,100 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)