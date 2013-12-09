HANOI, Dec 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.22 percent to close at 511.23 points on Monday, led by shares of food producer Ma San Group Corp thanks to buying by an exchange-traded fund (ETF), analysts said. Shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based Ma San jumped 6.75 percent to close at 87,000 dong ($4.12) each, the highest since Aug. 16, while volume hit a record high of 1.9 million shares, Reuters data showed. Last Friday the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF said it would buy more shares of Ma San and Danang Rubber Co , and also add Petrovietnam Transportation Corp to its portfolio in the fourth-quarter restructuring. PVT rose 4.03 percent and DRC gained 0.75 percent. But Monday's gain was capped by losses of several blue chips, including dairy product maker Vinamilk which fell 1.42 percent, after two foreign funds said they would unload a combined 13.4 million VNM shares in the next month. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, also dropped 0.77 percent. The index could further rise in the short term, analysts said. Its recent falls had been smaller than gains while the trading volume remained good, so it could soon pass the resistance level of 513 points, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities said, citing technical analysis. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 511.23 PREV. CLOSE 510.12 % CHANGE 0.22% HIGH 514.13 LOW 510.94 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.512 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.268 Change (%) 1-year 32.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 ($1=21,100 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)