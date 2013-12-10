HANOI, Dec 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.17 percent by midday on Tuesday, supported by gains in several blue chips as an exchange traded fund bought stocks during its portfolio restructuring, analysts said. Shares of food producer Ma San Group climbed 2.3 percent, extending a gain on Monday. The db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) has said it would buy more MSN shares during the fourth-quarter restructuring. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, were up 0.78 percent, and dairy product marker Vinamilk increased 0.72 percent, but the number of falling stocks almost doubled the gainers on Tuesday morning. The index might face some corrections soon as the ETF was selling other stocks, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Investors were also selling small- and mid-cap stocks as they were cautious when the index neared the 513-point resistance level, Minh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.1 PREV. CLOSE 511.23 % CHANGE 0.17% HIGH 513.83 LOW 510.67 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.531 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.735 Change (%) 1-year 33.202 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)