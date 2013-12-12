HANOI, Dec 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was nearly flat at midday on Thursday as investors calmed down after the fall in the previous session. "The market has stabilised after a drop yesterday but there's a lack of news to support further moves," a Hanoi-based private trader said. The index edged up 0.07 percent to 505.66, recovering slightly after a 1.23-percent fall on Wednesday. DHG Pharmaceutical Co, Military Bank and PetroVietnam Gas, the country's top listed firm by market value, led the gainers. DHG stocks rose 0.9 percent, followed by a 0.8-percent rise of MBB, and GAS with 0.78 percent. Vietnam's stock market, the best performer in Southeast Asia this year, has risen around 22 percent from the end of 2012, with market value of $45.7 billion, equivalent to around 30 percent of the country's GDP, industry reports show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 505.66 PREV. CLOSE 505.31 % CHANGE 0.07% HIGH 505.94 LOW 503.76 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.844 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.068 Change (%) 1-year 29.776 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)