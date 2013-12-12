HANOI, Dec 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.32 percent to close at 506.92 points on
Thursday, led by gains in most blue chips while analysts
expected the index could face a downward trend until the end of
the month due in part to weak inflows.
Food producer Ma San Group led the gains, with
shares climbing 1.75 percent, followed by the country's largest
listed firm PetroVietNam Gas which rose 0.78 percent.
But the index could fall within the next two weeks as
technical indicators showed it would not be able to surpass the
513-point resistance level, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at
An Binh Securities.
The index bounced back each of the three times it surpassed
513 points last month, while liquidity remained modest,
suggesting money inflow was not strong enough to boost the index
further, Tuan added.
A large amount of shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk
was traded on Thursday as two foreign funds sold part
of the targeted 13.4 million VNM in their portfolio
restructuring, Tuan said.
Trading in the share helped lift the market value to 2.44
trillion dong ($115.7 million), a surge of 73 percent, the
exchange data show.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 506.92
PREV. CLOSE 505.31
% CHANGE 0.32%
HIGH 507.68
LOW 503.76
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.844
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.068
Change (%) 1-year 29.776
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 383.53 10-Dec-12
($1=21,085 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)